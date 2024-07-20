Weekly Wrap: First look at Heathcote Hotel site plans

Hello readers,
Cronulla dancer Ernesto Young will perform at the Sydney Opera House today after making the finals of the Sydney Eisteddfod Ballet Scholarship. He will perform in the concert hall in a special gala. With 16 finalists (eight in each age group), dancers will perform for a live audience and an industry panel.
The first photos of a proposed $70 million redevelopment of the Heathcote Hotel site have been released. Residents will be able to study the full details of the proposed development after plans were lodged with Sutherland Shire Council. The development application seeks approval for demolition of existing structures, removal of trees, erection of three buildings comprising 168 apartments, a retail tenancy and a "cold shell' commercial tenancy suitable for a future pub/tavern.
Over in St George, residents are calling on Georges River Council to immediately install a traffic guardrail on the footpath on the corner of Penshurst and Bridge Streets, Penshurst. Their urgent request has been spurred on by several recent near misses and accidents
Finally, congratulations to he Engadine Home Gardeners' Club, who celebrated their 70th anniversary in July. The group of home gardeners meet once a month to share knowledge and a love of gardening.
