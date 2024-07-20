Weekly Wrap: First look at Heathcote Hotel site plans

The first photos of a proposed $70 million redevelopment of the Heathcote Hotel site have been released. Residents will be able to study the full details of the proposed development after plans were lodged with Sutherland Shire Council. The development application seeks approval for demolition of existing structures, removal of trees, erection of three buildings comprising 168 apartments, a retail tenancy and a "cold shell' commercial tenancy suitable for a future pub/tavern.