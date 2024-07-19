Police Commander has a Share of the festive spirit

There was a festive welcome for St George Police Area Commander, Detective Superintendent Paul Dunstan when he was guest of honour at support group Share's Christmas in July celebration at Mortdale RSL Club on July 18.
Share is a St George-based not-for-profit support group which this year is celebrating 40 years of caring for the community.
Share holds a traditional Christmas in July lunch for participants in its many exercise programs.
More than 180 people attended the event which include representatives from Bendigo Bank and the Lions Club.
They were greeted by Share's president, Barbara Ward.
Detective Superintendent Paul Dunstan spoke to the gathering about his engagement with the community since commencing his new role as St George's new Police Area Commander in May.
He told the audience that his main priorities are keeping the community active and safe and tackling the problems of domestic violence and cyber-crime.
Share stands for Self-Help, Action, Responsibility and Enrichment and its mission to assist people over 50 in their health management and to maintain a healthy lifestyle through a range of education and exercise programs.
This also includes assisting people in managing chronic conditions.
Share's programs include diabetes management, mental health, loneliness and social isolation, arthritis, weight control, cognitive impairment, rehabilitation from injury and quitting smoking.
It is all part of Share's mission of building better communities through social connection and wellbeing.
Share's Head Office is at Suite 1a, 124 Forest Road, Hurstville. Phone 02 8580 0628.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.