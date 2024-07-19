Crane left on building site at Illawong for eight years

Illawong residents are calling for action over a tower crane that has been on a home building site in Fowler Road for eight years.
"That's some 2900 days," resident Simon McTigue told this week's meeting of Sutherland Shire Council.
Mr McTigue said the matter was of great concern, not only to he and his wife, but also "a broad cohort of neighbours on both sides of Fowler Road".
"This site [191 Fowler Road] gained development consent some 10 years ago and eight years ago a tower crane was erected," he said.
"Since then we have had only some earthworks and minor drainage works undertaken.
"The tower crane is meant to be a temporary structure. What it has a become is a de facto permanent structure.
"It has a deleterious effect on properties along Fowler Road.
"What we want to see is either the house get built or the crane come down."
Mr McTigue said, when he contacted council officers in January this year, they referred me to SafeWork NSW.
SafeWork NSW had said they were waiting for a further report on the crane, but they doubted they had a jurisdiction over the site and and it was a matter for the council to administer.
"We need some action from council," he said.
A motion moved by Cr Laura Cowell received unanimous support.
A report will be prepared by council staff detailing the history, jurisdiction and legal responsibilities, current status, and actions, including that of the NSW Building Commission, to have the tower crane lawfully removed from the site.
Council staff will provide updates to the neighbours and others in the community who are impacted.
Cr Cowell said residents had rightly expressed fears about the crane's structural integrity, safety implications and regulatory compliance.
"The community has had a gutful of no one taking responsibility," she said.
"There have been instances where cranes have fallen, and this one has been allowed to just sit and potentially rust."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.