New bridge takes shape over President Avenue, Kogarah

A dramatic new landmark has transformed the landscape of Kogarah and Brighton-Le-Sands with the installation of a pedestrian and cyclist bridge over President Avenue.
Part of Transport for NSW's M6 Stage 1 project, the third and final section of the steel bridge was successfully lifted into place overnight on Saturday July 13.
This is the largest span, measuring 43.5 metres long with a weight of 70 tonnes.
The new bridge will connect Rockdale Bicentennial Park to Scarborough Park in Kogarah, allowing pedestrians and cyclists to seamlessly and safely cross over the busy thoroughfare.
The bridge is a key feature of the five-kilometre shared pedestrian and cyclist pathway being constructed as part of the M6 Stage 1 project.
The pathway will start at Bestic Street, Brighton Le Sands, linking to the existing cycleway at Muddy Creek and continuing south through Bicentennial Park, Rockdale and Scarborough Park, Monterey, ending at Chuter Avenue.
The shared pathway is part of the project's creation of a green corridor, connecting residential areas around Rockdale Bicentennial Park, creating new green spaces such as the new Kings Wetland boardwalk, revitalising existing natural landscapes such as the wetlands in Bicentennial Park and creating new open spaces for the community to meet in, visit and play in.
