Seagulls State victory

The Football NSW State Cup Finals returned to Cromer Park on the weekend of the 13-14 July, with 30 of the state's top community football teams vying for the major trophies.
Hosted by the Manly Warringah Football Association (MWFA) for a second consecutive year, the local community had plenty to cheer about with six State Cup titles being claimed by MWFA clubs
Also boasting multiple Champions on the day was Football St George with three wins whilst the Sutherland Shire brought home one from three.
In the U15 Girls St Georges Rockdale City Suns FC defeated Lilli Pilli FC 2 - 1 and in the U13 Boys Earlwood won 7-6 on penalties over Lilli Pilli after a 0-0 draw.
Gymea were then defeated by the Collaroy Cromer Strikers 2-0 to keep the Shire Hoodoo alive, but in the Bill Cullinan Cup All Age Men there had to be a local winner with the Seagulls playing the Redbacks.
Seagullls then secured back-to-back Bill Cullinan Cup (All Age Men's) titles with a 3-0 victory over fellow Sutherland Shire side Caringbah Redbacks, on the Sunday afternoon.
Thomas Nunn was the star with a well taken hat-trick as the Seagulls soared to the trophy.
Two sides very familiar with each other, the opening stages of this game were hard fought with neither side troubling each other's goals in the opening ten minutes.
That was until a long ball found Thomas Nunn, who swooped in behind the Redbacks defence. The striker took a few touches to compose himself before finding the bottom left corner with his shot to give the Seagulls the advantage.
The momentum was with the Seagulls at this point, with a follow up shot from Jeremy Lopez going just wide of the right post from long range before the 20th minute. Zachariah Smith made a crucial intervention with a save eight minutes later to deny the Seagulls their second.
Redbacks replied with a good spell of their own, with Jordan Wang having an effort on goal on the volley which went narrowly over the target. Bailey Fowler was also proving a headache for the Cronulla defence.
A free-kick at the other end gave Caringbah Redbacks an opportunity in the 54th minute, Anthony Mann striking the ball well but just missing the top corner of the goal.
That miss become costly, with Cronulla doubling their lead just two minutes later. It was none other than Thomas Nunn adding to his account, latching on to a lovely through ball through Kobi Sharp before slotting home.
The Seagulls were content holding onto their lead after their second goal, but managed to add an exclamation mark to the game with eleven minutes left as Nunn completed his hat-trick.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.