Power spectacle

Gale force winds may have held back the boats on the first day of the St George Power Boat Clubs annual Speedboat Spectacular but Sunday's slightly calmer conditions saw the boats powering around Kogarah Bay.
Commodore Ian Bown made the call on Saturday with the boats revving their engines on the St George Motor Boat deck.
"Sadly, we've been left with no other choice but to postpone today's racing."
High speed and choppy water don't mix and drivers weren't protesting the news as the gusty nor-wester blew straight down the Bay.
Fans still had plenty to look at as mechanics worked and 2024 E.C. Griffith Cup winner 'White Noise' was attracting the crowd as the team revved up the engines.
Driver Ricky Howard and his boat White Noise had picked up the coveted Griffith Cup in April and was a favourite to take out the Champion of Champions final race, which has been running since 1948.
The Open Unlimited class are the fastest boats and there was $10,000 prize money for that race alone, all up there was $40,000 dollars in prize money up for grabs.
After the frustrations of Saturday, the committee put together a revised program for Sunday and the club was ready to run over 30 races.
It was definitely a spectacular in the Unlimited Open Inboard A , with Ben Clark (GP101) beating home Darryl Quinn (Bad Influence) and Brian Kilpatrick (Melodee XI).
Clark said after the event he had a slow start but fired up during the race.
There was victory to Thomas Kaal in 'MOJO' in the final of the 'Blakes Marine' Australian Sports Mono class and a few challenges for the E.C. Griffith Cup Champions saw them sit out the Inboard Unlimited Heats, but Howard and 'Whitenoise' were back for the Future IT Australia 'APBA Riverside Trophy' taking a big win over GP101, 'The Mechanic' and 'Melodee XI'.
In the last race the 'Champion of Champions', Darryl Quinn withstood late pressure from Damon Cohen to take the big prize, Michael Clinch (Mechanic) was third from Joel Smith (Smith Family Racing) - it was a tragedy for 'Whitenoise', when Ricky Howard was unable to restart the boat after sitting in the staging area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.