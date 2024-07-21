Power spectacle

There was victory to Thomas Kaal in 'MOJO' in the final of the 'Blakes Marine' Australian Sports Mono class and a few challenges for the E.C. Griffith Cup Champions saw them sit out the Inboard Unlimited Heats, but Howard and 'Whitenoise' were back for the Future IT Australia 'APBA Riverside Trophy' taking a big win over GP101, 'The Mechanic' and 'Melodee XI'.

