St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
sport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Power spectacle

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 22 2024 - 1:30pm, first published 8:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GP101 threw plenty of spray as it hit the corners and made plenty of noise when he opened it up down the straight and into the wind. Picture John Veage
GP101 threw plenty of spray as it hit the corners and made plenty of noise when he opened it up down the straight and into the wind. Picture John Veage

Gale force winds may have held back the boats on the first day of the St George Power Boat Clubs annual Speedboat Spectacular but Sunday's slightly calmer conditions saw the boats powering around Kogarah Bay.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.