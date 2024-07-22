How many more e-bike near-misses before a tragedy?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Yesterday evening, my husband and I were walking with our two-month-old daughter in Burraneer Park.
As we walked home, a young teenager on an e-bike suddenly rounded the corner at a very fast speed coming straight towards us.
Had I not screamed to let him know we were there, he may have crashed straight into us. He slammed on the brakes before riding away.
This is not the first time this has happened. A few months ago, when I was heavily pregnant, I was walking along a footpath in Cronulla when I stepped onto the grass briefly to fix my shoe. I stepped back onto the footpath and was very closely missed by another teenager on an e-bike.
I have heard countless stories from friends and family of similar events happening to them as they walk the footpaths and public areas of our local community.
Children and teenagers are being allowed to ride what are essentially motorbikes at an age where they do not have the awareness of road rules and pedestrian safety required to keep our footpaths and public areas safe.
Recently in the Leader we read about toddler Biel being hit and dragged by an e-bike, sustaining terrible injuries.
For every one of these tragic accidents there are a thousand near misses. How many more must there be?
Emma C, Burraneer (Name supplied)
I am adjacent to the Waratah Park cycle track and suffer from the surrender of the council to the many groups who inflict misery on us. On Saturday 13 July, there was some fringe group who shut down the track without putting signs at the Eton and Merton Street entrances.
Further, with the Rawson Avenue roadworks extending cycle ways, the council has left no safe way for pedestrians to walk on the eastern side of the railway track from Sutherland to Loftus when these people shut the cycle track.
Gerry Scales, Sutherland
I would like to highlight the problem of security within email and text communications from legitimate providers and all companies that use website portals to provide account access to customers. The same issues arise with text messages via mobile devices.
I have recently received several spam emails pretending to be from legitimate companies requiring me to respond in some manner, many are the classic link type that will take the unwary to a clone site prepped to steal your details and/or insert spyware. While most people would never click on such in email links, that is not the concern I wish to raise here. I am presently appalled by the protocols used by many companies to communicate with their customers.
I think the ability to access a company website/portal via any clickable object from within an official email or text is enabling future scams through negligence. Government and industry must adopt a policy of absolutely no links in any communication with customers. If this is known and advertised in all legitimate emails, then everyone will know never to contact any communicator by linking from any email or text.
If a provider requires a customer to take an action then a simple statement such as "Quit this email (insert 'immediately' if urgent) and sign into your account through your normal method". "We never include links in emails".
The exact same principle applies to text messages.
William Sheil, Cronulla
Why are our roads in such poor condition, with many potholes being previous repairs that have failed?
Are our rates being spent on contractors who provide substandard work, only to inadequately fix issues they were already paid to address?
This level of workmanship would not be tolerated in the private sector, so why do council and state transport continue to use unreliable contractors?
If damage to a vehicle occurs due to these poor repairs, can it be claimed against the relevant authority?
While the council has previously used quick fixes as a reason to deny claims, substandard repairs should make them immediately accountable.
Greg Murrow, Cronulla
To Barry John, Engadine (Letters July 17) and other interested parties, when the Heathcote station lift on the west side of the station is out of action, take the second lift down to the station entrance on the west, then walk out to the road and press the button on the lights to cross the road with the green light. This always happens when that lift is out of action. Hope this helps.
Marcia Edwards, Heathcote
Some five months back, Transport for NSW (TfNSW) blocked off a pedestrian laneway that was in use by the people living in Paddison Avenue, Gymea.
This laneway joined Paddison Avenue North with Paddison Ave South via Sylvania Road, and has done so for at least 35 years.
This laneway is not within the rail corridor and was previously maintained by TfNSW. The most annoying part is TfNSW refuse to enter into any dialogue with residents.
Michael Andrew, Gymea
