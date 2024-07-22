Teen dancer impresses in Prague

A 17-year-old dancer from Sylvania Waters has returned home to Sutherland Shire as a dual world champion.
The Inaburra School student competed at the 'Olympics for Dance' event, representing Australia at the Dance World Cup in Prague, Czech Republic.
Known as the largest dance competition in the world, the contest drew a huge crowd. Kai was selected in the Australian team and was nominated as team Australia's flag bearer leading Australia in a parade of nations through the streets of Prague, to the opening ceremony held in the 14th century Wenceslas Square. Kai was invited on stage, which was set in front of the Czech Republic National Museum.
He joined more than 10,000 competitors from 54 countries, with thousands of spectators who were there to watch the 10-day competition at the Prague Congress Centre.
Kai won the title of World Champion Junior Tap Dancer after performing in a 2500 seat theatre to a standing ovation. The teen talent backed it up, securing another gold medal in the Junior Showdance.
"Being welcomed onto the stage at the opening ceremony as the flag bearer for Australia and looking out to over 10,000 competitors from all over the globe was a surreal experience - something I won't forget in a very long time," Kai said. "When I was announced as the World Champion I was filled with so much pride. It was such a special moment being presented with my gold medal while our national anthem was playing."
The high school student is also a skilled swimmer, and has won NSW and Australian swimming titles.
