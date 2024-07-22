Oatley Lions Club's award of a high honour

The licensee of Oatley Hotel, Lyn Humphreys, has been honoured with the Oatley Lions Club Lions Melvin Jones Award.
All Lions clubs recognise outstanding individuals by bestowing on them an award that is named for its founder, Melvin Jones. This fellowship award is the highest form of recognition and embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lions.
Ms Humphreys accepted the award on behalf of her team - staff who help the club each month at meetings and events. She introduced her mother, Jean, who started Oatley Hotel's support for the Oatley Lions in 1977.
About $102,000 has been donated by the club directly to the St George community this year, and about $600,000 has been donated in the past five years.
Oatley Lions Club is a service organisation of volunteers who have a passion to provide support for people with specific needs. Membership is open to men and women who want to make a difference.
Oatley Lions is a member of Lions Australia and Lions International, the world's largest service organisation. The club has more than 30 members. Members decide how to raise funds and the projects to they wish to support.
Volunteers thrive on social connection, friendship and the opportunity to make a difference. Members develop skills in leadership, and confidence through public speaking opportunities.
New members are always welcomed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.