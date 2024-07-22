St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Biggest turnout in a decade...and a helluva good day

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 23 2024 - 7:35am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The runners set off in perfect conditions from Flora Street, Sutherland on the 11 kilometre course. Picture by John Veage
The runners set off in perfect conditions from Flora Street, Sutherland on the 11 kilometre course. Picture by John Veage

A new record proved to be just out of reach, but the 7629 participants in the 42nd Tradies Sutherland 2 Surf event on Sunday had a fantastic time, say organisers.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.