Biggest turnout in a decade...and a helluva good day

A new record proved to be just out of reach, but the 7629 participants in the 42nd Tradies Sutherland 2 Surf event on Sunday had a fantastic time, say organisers.
The participation record stands at about 8000, and with 7200 on-line registrations received by the midnight Wednesday deadline, it was hoped late entries would tip numbers over the mark.
President of Wanda Surf Life Saving Club Fiona Sutton said Sunday's turnout was still the biggest in a decade.
"It is an outstanding result for the club and shows great support from the community," she said.
Ms Sutton said, in addition, they had benefited from many running clubs, including a lot of young members, springing up following the pandemic.
"A lot of our participants were from other parts of Sydney, regional NSW and interstate," she said.
"The weather was spectacular. The wind on Saturday was ferocious, but it dropped overnight and we had perfect running conditions. We couldn't have got better."
Ms Sutton said they were not aware of any major incidents.
"It seemed like the community was just having a great day," she said.
Ms Sutton thanked the S2S Committee, "a small group of volunteers who put on an event that stops the shire every year".
"They are incredible people, they give up so much time to make it happen."
Ms Sutton said the event was "a wonderful celebration of volunteerism within our club".
"We had over 300 of our members volunteering in various positions such as marshalls, manning road blocks, providing first aid and at water stations and start and finish lines.
"It's amazing to see how the Wanda community gives back, and I think it also is a great showcase for the shire of the active community we live in."
Ms Sutton said the proceeds, still being tallied up, "will make a significant difference to our lifesaving operations, for sure".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.