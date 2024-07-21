Banksia State Cup victory

The Football NSW State Cup Finals returned to Cromer Park on the weekend of the 13-14 July, with 30 of the state's top community football teams vying for the major trophies.
Hosted by the Manly Warringah Football Association (MWFA) for a second consecutive year, the local community had plenty to cheer about with six State Cup titles being claimed by MWFA clubs
Also boasting multiple Champions on the day was Football St George with three wins whilst the Sutherland Shire brought home one from three contested.
The Banksia Tigers bared their teeth with two big wins back to back with their U16 Boys beating Lane Cove West FC 5-1.
Then their older brothers in the U18s won in a penalty shootout 11-10 over Lindfield FC- after it was 1-1 at full time.
In the U15 Girls St Georges Rockdale City Suns FC defeated Lilli Pilli FC 2 - 1 and in the U13 Boys Earlwood won 7-6 on penalties over Lilli Pilli after a 0-0 draw.
Gymea were then also defeated by the Collaroy Cromer Strikers 2-0 to keep the Shire Hoodoo alive, but in the Bill Cullinan Cup All Age Men there had to be a local winner with the Seagulls playing the Redbacks.
Football NSW CEO, John Tsatsimas, was thrilled to see the State Cup Finals thriving once again.
"It was a brilliant weekend of Finals, showcasing the next generation of talented footballers, coaches and officials," he said.
"The finals are the culmination of the hard work shown every week across our wonderful Associations and referee branches."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.