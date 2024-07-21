St George City victory at home

St George City have earned a victory over Western Sydney Wanderers, prevailing 5-0 in a complete performance at Penshurst Park.
St George opened the scoring in the fifth minute, and then doubled their advantage seven minutes later.
St George then found a third when Kosta Petratos scored, before substitute Nathan Roberts tapped in.
Petratos earnt himself a brace later on, as St George secured a vital victory for their top-six hopes.
Rockdale went down 2-1 to Sydney Olympic.
