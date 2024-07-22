Do Canto takes S2S

It was a spectacular day for the 2024 Tradies Sutherland 2 Surf with Oyster Bay's Thomas Do Canto crossing the line in front of 7629 entrants in its 52nd year.
The 11km event started in Flora Street, Sutherland, and then traveled via the Kingsway to the finish at Don Lucas Reserve, Cronulla.
It only took 32:23 minutes for Do Canto to run the 11kms and cross the finish line to claim the Brooks Pro Sprint Winner title.
Arron Spiessberger-Parker came a very close second in 32:26 and and Matthew Cox in 3rd place at 33:50.
Do Canto and Spiessberger-Parker turned the Northies corner together at around 29 minutes and had a big lead over the field.
Do Canto who has represented Australia in the Half Marathon and is now focusing on the Marathon said it was a PB for him.
"Aaron and I pretty much ran together but I just pushed through and had just enough kick to overtake him in the last 200m," he said
"It is a beautiful day."
In the females, Paige Campbell was alone at the Northies corner and came in 1st at 36:17, Danette Sheehan 2nd at 37:11 and Breanna Golub at 38:33.
Campbell from Canberra who is an Australian rep in the 5 and 10km said it was her first time on the course.
"I had a good run, I broke away around the 5km mark and there was a strong tail wind - there is also a lot of downhill and I'll feel that tomorrow," she said
"It's nice to be here up in the warmth actually- it's freezing in Canberra.
"It is a good tune up for the City to Surf," she said
In the AMPOL Youth Category, Wanda's Kyle Mason came in 1st at 36:14 (13th overall) , Samuel Oliver 2nd at 37:11 and Patrick Clark.
16 yr old Mason who is gearing up for World Tri and World SLSC titles next month said his coach Jock Campbell told him it was just like a 2km beach run.
"I went out hard and was leading - he sold me a dummy, it was nothing like a 2km beach run."
In the female Youth Category Wanda's Ella McGuinness came first at 48:31 , Wanda's Liesl Spinner 2nd at 48:38 and Sienna Bass.
The Wanda Surf Life Saving Club organisers had 300 volunteers on the course.
President Fiona Sutton said it was a spectacular day and thanked council and the police for their support.
"It's the event that stops the Shire - by supporting the Tradies S2S you are all giving back to the local community," she said.
