A haven of tranquillity

3 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Discover a stunning blend of style and comfort in this fully renovated hidden gem nestled in a serene pocket of Penshurst. With an air of modern sophistication, it boasts a warm, neutral colour scheme amplified by abundant natural light.
According to listing agent Dean Sperotto, this property would suit first-home buyers, downsizers, families and investors.
"This boutique complex of only two properties on one title is located in a quiet pocket and is within walking distance to local schools and daycare. It is also close to shops and transport," he said.
"The property has been fully renovated; there are floorboards throughout and a tandem garage."
This unique residence forms part of an intimate duo, positioned discreetly at the rear for ultimate tranquillity. The floor plan flows effortlessly, offering a seamless living experience with the living spaces greeting you upon entry, and the bedrooms set quietly at the back.
Step outside to the paved outdoor area, perfect for entertaining, adjacent to a flat, low-maintenance grassed yard.
You will also find every box ticked for functionality. The main bedroom features a stylish ensuite and built-in wardrobe, spacious internal laundry and separate linen press, and split system air conditioning for year-round comfort, while the tandem garage caters to your parking needs.
You'll enjoy all this location has to offer: being close to shops, transport and a fitness centre.
Whether you're a first-time buyer, a keen investor, or looking to downsize without compromise, this villa offers an exceptional lifestyle opportunity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.