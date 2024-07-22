Oli wins Diamond League

The stars of Australian athletics have made a statement days before the Paris Olympics begins, with Oli Hoare clinching a win at the London Diamond League.
Oli made it three wins for the Australians in London when clocking a season's best of 3:49.03 in the Emsley Carr Mile.
Hoare put his foot on the accelerator with 250m to go to overtake his compatriot Stewart McSweyn-Hoare will now make his way to Athletics Australia's pre-Olympic staging camp, before the Athletics program begins on August 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.