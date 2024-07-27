Council concern over how long Salvos will occupy proposed Miranda development

The Salvation Army is being asked for a long-term commitment to providing welfare services from it's proposed 16-storey development at Miranda.
The Salvos have stated they will occupy the 1500 square metre ground level space for 25 years.
Sutherland Shire councillors have questioned the time period, suggesting a 100-year or "in perpetuity" commitment would be more appropriate if the council is to support substantial height and density concessions.
Council staff are assessing a Planning Proposal lodged by the Salvos and their development partner Formus Property to redevelop their site on the corner of Kiora Road and Willock Avenue.
Under the proposal, development standards would be varied by increasing the allowable maximum building height from 25 metres to 60 metres and maximum floor space ratio (FSR) from 2:1 to 5.5:1.
The proposal includes 116 apartments.
Councillors, speaking at the last council meeting, praised the "excellent" and "amazing" work the Salvos do for the community, but said the council needed reassurance about the future use of the site.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said it was "weird" the Salvos had stated they would occupy the space for 25 years.
"What happens after 25 years?" he he asked a Salvation Army representative who spoke in support of the Planning Proposal.
"Do you move on, do you sell it, does it become a sports store?"
Cr Jack Boyd said the proposal was for "the largest and densest building in the shire".
"Best intentions today could end up being for commercial benefit, not a community benefit, down the track," he said.
Councillors also questioned why only five per cent of floor space would be allocated for affordable rental housing, and then only for 15 years.
"Where do the people who are living in these units go after 15 years?" asked Cr Greg McLean, who suggested the developer enter a relationship with a a social housing provider.
Shire Salvos Team Leader Mark Soper said, "We've been here for 60 years, we don't plan on going anywhere".
"We own the facility, we currently have seven locations and we are looking for other sites."
"I am hearing you that you want more reassurance. I think that's something we can explore with the developers and the team."
On the issue of the low amount of affordable housing, Mr Soper said, "The numbers need to stack up to make it happen, but in addition to the five per cent we will also be acquiring units. We already do transitional housing".
While these issues are negotiated, the council agreed to refer the Planning Proposal to the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure for Gateway Determination.
In recognition of the proposed significant change to the planning controls and to deliver a high standard of design, the council resolved, on the instigation of Cr Boyd, to require the Proposal be amended to include a draft Design Excellence Clause, which will include a competitive design competition.
