Un(contained) Arts Festival dazzles Kogarah

Thousands attended Georges River Council's fourth Un[contained] Arts Festival in Kogarah last weekend.
Held from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21, the festival transformed Belgrave Street into a stage for art, installations and roving performers, providing attendees with a colourful immersive experience.
Georges River Council held its first Un(contained) Arts Festival in 2021 which was nominated for Best Arts Festival in the Australian Street Art Awards.
Since then the number of festival visitors have grown from 26,000 to 40,000.
The arts festival breaks free from a traditional gallery space, encouraging community participation. Key festival themes included sustainability, environment, technology and AI.
Crowd favourites included 'Fantastic Planet' by Amanda Parer, a large scale light up inflatable figure, crouching down to inspect the crowds; 'MamMoth' by George Buchanan, an interactive kinetic swing where participants movements caused the glowing moth's wings to flap; and 'Bloom' by Sway, a showstopping aerial performance situated in the heart of the festival.
Food and beverage options were also available to the crowds, including offerings from The Social Brewers, the Georges River area's first independent brewery.
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir, who officially opened the Festival on Friday said "The Un[contained] Arts Festival is a platform where emerging and established artists can extend their practice and showcase their talents within a festival environment.
"We are here to disrupt the conventional, to challenge what is traditionally considered 'art,' and to spark curiosity and a sense of play in everyone who joins us.
"Since its inception in 2021, this festival has grown to become a landmark event inour community. We are here to celebrate the liveliness and diversity of the Georges River area, transforming it into a canvas of endless possibilities. Together, we can make Georges River a beacon of culture, creativity, and innovation," Cr Elmir said.
The festival was sponsored by VJB Group and Sydney Water.
