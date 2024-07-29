St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Health

Kids' winter viruses pack a parenting punch

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 29 2024 - 12:45pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Menai mum Kristin Fallico with her daughter Aria, 3, juggles the usual daycare viruses in winter with the challenge of working as a primary school teacher. Picture by John Veage
Menai mum Kristin Fallico with her daughter Aria, 3, juggles the usual daycare viruses in winter with the challenge of working as a primary school teacher. Picture by John Veage

Flu cases have declined, although remain at a high level, latest figures reveal.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.