Kids' winter viruses pack a parenting punch

Flu cases have declined, although remain at a high level, latest figures reveal.
In the week ending July 20, influenza and COVID-19 activity have decreased, and are at moderate levels, NSW Health shows. Pertussis and pneumonia in school age children is also showing some indication of decline following the school holiday break. Testing positive for influenza, which is a key indicator of activity, has decreased to 17.5 per cent.
Kristin Fallico of Menai, mum to three-year-old Aria, said although her daughter hadn't had any serious respiratory illnesses, she frequently showed mild symptoms. "She is constantly picking things up from daycare," Mrs Fallico said. "She always has a runny nose, a bit of a cough, and sometimes it can get worse. We've had COVID-19 and gastro, but we've been lucky not to have the flu or RSV. But it still knocks you around."
The primary school teacher says it's also been a challenging work year. "When my daughter is sick, my husband and I try to share the load, but it means when we're sick, we try to soldier on," she said. "Particularly in schools, there has been so much sickness, and we are short of casual teachers, and kids miss out on so much learning. This year particularly has been quite intense with the amount of sickness around. But if we are away sick, we have to prepare day plans for the casual teacher stepping into our classrooms. We can't just walk away and not think about it. There's so much preparation involved in taking a day off."
An ongoing concern is the financial stress of managing illness, she said. "My GP doesn't bulk bill so it's $50 once you get the rebate from Medicare, and Aria goes to daycare three days a week, which is $220 a week, so already have lost nearly $300," she said. "On top of that, there's antibiotics."
But the family has boosted its intake of natural immunity this winter, to help fight off nasty bugs where possible. "I think another reason why he haven't had any major illnesses is that we try to have natural alternatives like oranges, greens, ginger and garlic into our meals," she said. "It's affordable, especially when the cost of living is rising."
NSW Health Executive Director of Health Protection Jeremy McAnulty said the latest report showed the highest rates of influenza were among children younger than 16.
"This is a timely reminder for parents to ensure their young children are vaccinated," Dr McAnulty said. "Children under 5 years of age are at higher risk of severe illness from influenza, and the flu vaccine is readily available and free for children aged six months to under five years. It takes 10 to 14 days for immunity to kick in after receiving the flu vaccination."
