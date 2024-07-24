Surge in illegal parking fines in Hurstville CBD

Illegal parking in Forest Road, Hurstville surged in 2022/23 financial year but decreased the following year, according to figures released by Georges River Council.
Councillor Ben Wang asked the council for statistics on the number of fines issued for the 292-metre length of Forest Road from the Hurstville Ritz Hotel to the Commonwealth Bank over the past three financial years.
These showed that the worst offences were for illegal stopping in bus zones: 772 (2021-22), 1,045 (2022-23) and 567 (2023-24).
Fines for stopping in a loading zone decreased from 267 (2021-22), 254 (2022-23) and 201 (2023-24).
But fines for disobeying a no stopping sign increased, from 109 (2021-22), 181 (2022-23) to 187 (2023-24).
Fines for stopping in a loading zone longer than 30 minutes have surged from 13 in 2021-22) to 93 (2022-23) and 90 (2023-24).
Fines for stopping in a taxi zone have increased from 90 (2021-22) to 239 (2022-23) and 247 (2023-24).
A total of 1,266 fines were issued in 2021-22), 1,830 (2022-23) and 1,337 (2023-24).
Cr Wang asked for the figures on illegal parking fines after Hurstville businesses asked the council to extend the loading zone hours to better accommodate business needs.
Business owners said that at the taxi rank/loading zone between 235 and 243 Forest Road, the current loading period of 6:00 am to 8:00 am is inconvenient since most shops don't open until 9:00 am or 10:00 am.
The council's report said that addressing the demand for parking requires a holistic assessment of parking in the Hurstville CBD to determine the feasible measures that could potentially be implemented.
"There is no current funding identified in Council's 2024/25 Draft Operational Budget to undertake this work," the council report said.
