National Tree Day 2024

Bayside residents can celebrate National Tree Day and help increase native plant biodiversity by planting a tree at Kyeemagh Boat Ramp Reserve this Sunday, July 28.
During last two years Bayside Council, in partnership with Sydney Landcare and community volunteers, has planted 2,000 square metres of native plants in the Kyeemagh Boat Ramp Reserve.
Bayside Council expects to add another 350 square metres of native plants to the reserve on the day which will increase native plant biodiversity and create habitat for small birds, lizards and insects.
The native plantings at the reserve also help to create a green link between the Landing Lights Wetland and the dunes on Botany Bay.
This is a free event and Bayside Council will provide gloves and tools for planting.
There is plenty of parking at the reserve, the 769 and 303 buses stop nearby, or you can ride your bike as the bike track goes past the planting site.
Bayside Mayor, Bill Saravinovski said, "This is another great opportunity for residents to connect with nature and learn about our bush regeneration programs. I encourage residents to get involved and help protect and improve our important natural areas," Mayor Bill Saravinovski said.
National Tree Day: Kyeemagh Boat Ramp Reserve80 Mutch AvenueSunday 28 July, 11am - 2pmRegister: https://treeday.planetark.org/site/10029937
