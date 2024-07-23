St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
National Tree Day 2024

July 24 2024 - 7:30am
During last two years Bayside Council, in partnership with Sydney Landcare and community volunteers, has planted 2,000 square metres of native plants in the Kyeemagh Boat Ramp Reserve.
Bayside residents can celebrate National Tree Day and help increase native plant biodiversity by planting a tree at Kyeemagh Boat Ramp Reserve this Sunday, July 28.

