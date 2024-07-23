Raising awareness of National Missing Persons Week

He was pronounced dead by the NSW State Coroner's Court in 2012, with the court stating it was satisfied he died sometime after his disappearance. A brief of evidence included a report that showed Mr Mitchell was diagnosed with, and had been prescribed medication for schizophrenia. His family stated he had also suffered from depression. They said there had been previous possible sightings of him. Investigating police at the time said he could have committed suicide, met with foul play or changed his identity. But his family has held onto hope that he is still alive. One year after his disappearance, they noticed a flower placed at his mother's resting place in Sydney's eastern suburbs. The flower had not been there the previous week.