Raising awareness of National Missing Persons Week

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 23 2024 - 12:45pm, first published 11:30am
The author and Director of Australian Missing Persons Register, Nicole Morris, has written a new book about the cases of 12 people who were reported missing in Australia. One of them is Mortdale's Stephen Mitchell, pictured bottom left, who was last seen in 2007. Picture supplied
Ahead of National Missing Persons Week, which is on the first week of August each year, one of the cases in St George has once again come to light, in the form of a book that shares the stories of heartbroken family members.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

