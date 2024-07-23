St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Family Interfaith Festival unites Riverwood community

July 23 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Family Interfaith Festival welcomed more than 3000 people from the local multicultural community at Riverwood Wetland on Friday, July 19.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.