Family Interfaith Festival unites Riverwood community

The Family Interfaith Festival welcomed more than 3000 people from the local multicultural community at Riverwood Wetland on Friday, July 19.
The free event features vibrant cultural performances, multicultural food stalls, a free barbecue, petting zoo and children's entertainment.
The Riverwood Community Centre chairperson, Pauline Gallagher described it as a day of unity and joy, where families, the multifaith community, and friends came together to learn about our diversity and appreciate the rich tapestry of the local community's faiths and traditions".
"We would also like to thank our incredible Community Centre staff and volunteers, who worked tirelessly to ensure everything ran smoothly.," Ms Gallagher said.
A special appreciation to the Salvation Army for their incredible support, the Sudanese girls' group, DJ Karim for keeping the energy high with fantastic range of cultural music, and all the staff at the centre for their dedication and hard work," Ms. Gallagher said.
Canterbury-Bankstown Councillor Karl Saleh, who spoke at the opening of the festival, summed it up by saying, "This has been a great way to unite the local community, bring everyone together, and celebrate diversity, unity, and respect."
