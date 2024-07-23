Dolphins at Voodoo steal the show with fewer whales around

A walk along the Cape Bailey Track at Kurnell provided some great images for Sutherland Shire wildlife photographer Greg Tannos.
"I have just taken these crazy shots of a pod of dolphins off the coast at Voodoo," he posted on his Facebook page.
Greg also spotted a few humpback whales.
He said that, although the whale migration season was well under way - they are travelling north on their way to warmer waters - he hadn't seen as many as usual close to shore.
A friend, who is involved in the whale watching industry, has told him large numbers are being seen about six nautical miles off the coast.
They are not as prevalent close to shore this year due to a change in currents, he said.
In June last year, Greg spotted "well over 100 humpback whales" within 100-200 metres of the coastline while walking along the Cape Bailey track, between Cape Solander and Boat Harbour.
"Watching these massive creatures up this close and hearing their sounds as they exhaled plumes of mist into the air and sucked in their next breath was surreal," he said at the time.
Greg posts his photos on his Find My Australia website and social media pages
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.