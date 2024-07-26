St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People

From school to Paris: young Olympians are game ready

EK
By Eva Kolimar
July 26 2024 - 4:00pm
Talent will shine for these athletes, who will be cheered on by their former school in St George and Sutherland Shire.

Not so long ago these young athletes were in their school uniforms, going to class and balancing books with their sporting dreams.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

