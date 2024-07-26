From school to Paris: young Olympians are game ready

Not so long ago these young athletes were in their school uniforms, going to class and balancing books with their sporting dreams.
Now from the playground to Paris, they are making their former schools proud, as they leap into the 2024 Olympic Games. They are preparing to fly the flag in France, representing Australia.
Rhythmic gymnast Emmanouela (Emma) Frroku, who attended Beverly Hills Girls High School, is competing at her first Olympics. The 16-year-old is the youngest member of Australia's 13-strong gymnastics team for the Paris Games.
Emma attended Beverly Hills Girls High from Year 7-11. She left in 2023 and moved to Queensland to train.
Beverly Hills Girls High School principal Maria Iemma said she was proud of Emma's achievements. "Known for her unwavering dedication, Emmanouela carved out a remarkable path during her time at Beverly Hills Girls High," she said. "Hailing from Greece, Emmanouela, alongside her parents Athanasia (Nancy) Delinicolis and Dritan Frroku, migrated to Australia in 2016, seeking new opportunities. From the outset, Emmanouela exhibited a commitment to excellence that set her apart."
Ms Iemma said Emmanouela was a gifted student. "She exemplifies the spirit of perseverance and achievement, embodying the notion that with dedication and support, one can reach great heights," she said. "Her story serves as an inspiration to her peers and a source of pride for her community, illustrating the power of determination and passion in realising dreams.
"Recently, she made headlines as the youngest gymnast selected to represent Australia at the Olympics, a testament to her versatility and athleticism. Training under the Aspire Gymnastics Academy in QLD, she participated in the Oceania Championships in May, where her team clinched another gold medal.
"As she approaches her 17th birthday on July 31...her determination and hard work are poised to make her the youngest Australian rhythmic gymnast to compete at the Olympics in over four decades."
Former Kirrawee High School student, Matthew Byrnes, is competing at his first Olympics, in water polo, and Saya Sakakibara, also an ex-Kirrawee High student, is competing in cycling (BMX) at her second Olympics. Matthew attended the school from 2015-2017, and Saya, from 2012-2017.
"Kirrawee High School takes immense pride in the remarkable achievements of our former student athletes who have been selected for the Australian Olympic Team over the last nine Olympic Games, dating back to Barcelona in 1992," Kirrawee High School Principal Christine Campbell said. "Our tradition of excellence continues with our students represented for the Australian Olympic Water Polo Team every year since Beijing."
The Olympic Games start on July 26 and conclude on August 11.
