St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Schools

Boys' education at the forefront

EK
By Eva Kolimar
July 26 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
De La Salle Catholic College Caringbah hosted an education conference about boys' education. Picture supplied
De La Salle Catholic College Caringbah hosted an education conference about boys' education. Picture supplied

Following its recent expansion into a Year 7-12 school, De La Salle Catholic College Caringbah is taking further steps to cement itself as a leader of boys' education in Sutherland Shire.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.