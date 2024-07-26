Boys' education at the forefront

Following its recent expansion into a Year 7-12 school, De La Salle Catholic College Caringbah is taking further steps to cement itself as a leader of boys' education in Sutherland Shire.
The college recently hosted a conference that focused on the education of young males. Leading educators and industry experts were invited to speak at the event.
Discussions centred on contemporary approaches to working with young men. The event included workshops about artificial intelligence, social justice, notions of masculinity and the performing arts.
Guests included primary and secondary educators from Sydney Catholic Schools, sports and exercise medicine physician Dr John Best, and Australian rugby league internationals Aaron Woods and Chris Lawrence. Dr Best, who was the Wallabies' physician for a decade, spoke about the developmental, social and cultural considerations for young males, examining what it takes to be healthy. He also spoke about friendship.
De La Salle Catholic College Caringbah Principal, Peter Buxton, said the conference offered valuable insights into the future direction of boys' education. "It was a fantastic opportunity to bring together experts and educators to share ideas, learn from one another and better understand how we all can better support our boys," he said.
"At De La Salle, we pride ourselves on knowing what it takes to help grow young men who will go out into the world and make a positive difference and contribution. Days such as these are a reflection of our commitment to being at the forefront of boys' education and providing the best possible learning experience for our students."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.