Tougher fines needed for dumped trolleys, council told

The problem of abandoned shopping trolleys was literally dumped on the doorstep at Georges River Council this week.
Resident Sean Wood was on his way to the July 22 council meeting when he spotted an abandoned trolley at the entrance to the council chambers.
Mr Wood was attending the council meeting to speak in support of a Notice of Motion submitted by Councillor Ben Wang calling for tougher laws and fines to stop the growing problem of abandoned shopping trolleys littering local streets.
To support his case Mr Wood has compiled a file of dozens of photos of shopping trolleys abandoned across the local government area.
Mr Wood told the council that dumped trolleys are not only an eyesore but also a significant hazard to residents.
"It is disheartening to see trolleys littering our sidewalks, parks, and even roads," Mr Wood said.
"These abandoned trolleys obstruct pathways, making it difficult for pedestrians, especially those with disabilities, parents with strollers, and the elderly, to navigate our streets safely.
"They pose a serious risk to drivers, as trolleys left on the roads can cause accidents and damage to vehicles," he said.
"It is imperative that we hold accountable the businesses whose trolleys are causing these issues. These companies have a responsibility to ensure that their trolleys remain within their premises and do not become a burden to the community. It is unacceptable for businesses to profit while disregarding the well-being and appearance of the neighbourhoods they serve," he said.
During the development of the Public Spaces (Unattended Property) Act (the Act) in 2020, a key recommendation by NSW councils was that the new legislation should require retailers to prevent shopping trolleys from being taken from their stores.
But the recommendation was not adopted by the then NSW Government.
The Act does provide additional powers for councils to take trolleys into possession and issue fines of up to $1,320.
But there are numerous administrative steps required before the trolley can be lawfully removed by the council.
There are also WHS risks for staff due to the size and weight of trolleys. Appropriate vehicles are needed to impound trolleys and sufficient space is needed for them to be securely stored.
"The problem of abandoned shopping trolleys is so severe that we need to take urgent actions," Cr Wang said.
"You can find abandoned trolleys on Forest Road at any time of day, any day of the week.
"Under the current legislation, it can take seven days before the council can take possession of an abandoned trolley. After that, it becomes a logistical nightmare for the council to impound these trolleys and find sufficient space to store them securely.
"Given the administrative overhead and difficulties, I believe the problem isn't how long a shopping trolley can stay on public land but rather that it shouldn't be allowed on public land at all.
"More importantly, the responsibility for managing shopping trolleys should rest with the shop owners and shoppers, not with the council."
Cr Wang said it is illegal in California to take shopping trolleys off shopping premises.
Shopping centres face hefty fines if they fail to prevent trolleys from leaving the premises, and shoppers are also fined for taking trolleys away.
And one centre offered a reward of $1,000 for the return of an abandoned trolleys.
"I believe we can learn from their experience," he said.
Cr Nick Katris said the fine for abandoned shopping trolleys should be $5,000.
"Maybe then they would do the right thing," he said. "The fine should be pretty substantial but who is game enough to do it?"
Following the Notice of Motion submitted by Cr Ben Wang and unanimously supported, Georges River Council will write to Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig calling for the Public Spaces (Unattended Property) Act 2020 to be amended to mandate that shopping trolley owners must adopt measures to prevent trolleys from being taken from shopping centre premises.
