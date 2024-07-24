Moves to stop Rockdale Post Office closure

Bayside Council will write to Federal Minister for Communications, Michelle Rowland urging her to reconsider the decision to close Rockdale Post Office.
The Post Office will close on September 4 saying there has been a 20 per cent drop in customer visits over the past four years.
Bayside Council has launched a "Save Rockdale Post Office" campaign via its online "Have Your Say" survey.
Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski will submit a Mayoral Minute at tonight's (July 24) council meeting uring the council to write to the Federal Government, and the CEO of Australia Post outlining its concerns and reminding Australia Post about the important role the postal service plays in keeping communities connected and that government services should be about community, and not profit.
" I am extremely concerned that the closure of the Rockdale Post Office in early September 2024 has been announced by Australia Post," Councillor Saravinovski said.
" Australia Post may have been delivering for all Australians for more than 200 years but, come September, they will no longer be delivering for Rockdale.
"This outrageous closure will be devastating for Rockdale where a downturn in the economy is already seeing local businesses struggling.
"I fail to see how we can believe Australia Post's commitment to "delivering a better tomorrow". We have already seen banking services move out of the area and local businesses are suffering from the downturn in the economy. The last thing we need is another vacant building on the Princes Highway.
"Council is doing all it can to rejuvenate and revitalise our town centres. Just recently Council embarked on a major project, in partnership with Transport of New South Wales, to revitalise King Street Mall with new lights and street furniture, to make this public space more welcoming.
"I encourage all residents to sign our petition and add your voices to our campaign, please tell them how important this post office is to you and urge Council to do all it can to advocate for residents and urge Australia Post to reconsider its decision," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.