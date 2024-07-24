St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Moves to stop Rockdale Post Office closure

By Jim Gainsford
July 24 2024 - 10:00am
Rockdale Post Office is to close on September 4. Picture by Chris Lane
Bayside Council will write to Federal Minister for Communications, Michelle Rowland urging her to reconsider the decision to close Rockdale Post Office.

