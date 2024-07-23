Luxury home with breathtaking views over Burraneer Bay

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
This brand-new home set in a highly sought-after pocket of Caringbah South boasts spacious living areas and premium finishes throughout.
Listing agent Matthew Johnston from MattBlak Property Cronulla said the home sets the benchmark in luxury living.
"The home features floor-to-ceiling glass that frames the panoramic views of Burraneer Bay and allows an abundance of natural light to filter in," Matthew said.
The tri-level residence is designed and built to the highest of standards and has a private internal lift for ultimate convenience and accessibility.
You will be impressed by the gourmet kitchen that is equipped with quality appliances, induction cooktop, custom joinery, integrated fridge and dishwasher, plus a butler's pantry.
There are four generous-sized bedrooms all with built-in robes, the spacious main suite with stunning views, walk-in robe, en suite and balcony.
State of the art extras include a solar PV system, smart home automation, electric roller blinds, underfloor heating and premium engineered flooring.
Outdoors is equally as impressive with a heated plunge pool, spacious outdoor entertaining areas and beautifully landscaped gardens.
Completing the property is an automatic garage with internal access, plus additional off-street parking.
"This stunning property is perfectly suited for both families and downsizers," Matthew said.
"It offers the ultimate lifestyle in Caringbah South, conveniently located within close proximity to renowned schools, popular cafes and Cronulla's stunning beaches."
