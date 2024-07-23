St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Westfield Miranda and Hurstville live sites for Olympic and Paralympic games

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 23 2024 - 7:14pm, first published 7:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Westfield shopping centre at Miranda. Picture by Chris Lane
Westfield shopping centre at Miranda. Picture by Chris Lane

Westfield centres at Miranda and Hurstville will be official live sites for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, streaming key events and matches.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.