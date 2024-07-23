Westfield Miranda and Hurstville live sites for Olympic and Paralympic games

Westfield centres at Miranda and Hurstville will be official live sites for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, streaming key events and matches.
The sites, which will operate for the Olympics from Friday July 26 to Sunday August 11, will showcase all the action, while also providing Olympic themed events, live music and more.
The Paralympics will then be shown from August 29 to September 9.
The Miranda live site will be on Level 3, near Shoes & Sox.
The Hurstville live site will be on Level 1, opposite Woolworths.
Other Westfield centres throughout Australia will also be live sites.
"Bring your energy and cheer on The Australian Olympic Team as they go for gold in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," the group says.
