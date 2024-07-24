Georges River 's condolences to family of Carlton train tragedy

Georges River Council has extended its condolences to the family involved in the tragedyat Carlton Railway Station last Sunday where a father and his young daughter died when a pram rolled onto the tracks.
Anand Runwal, 40, and his two-year-old daughter were killed by an oncoming train at Carlton railway station at Carlton on Sunday afternoon.
He had jumped down when the pram with his twin daughters fell onto the tracks.
His other daughter fell between the tracks and survived. The surviving twin and her mother, Poonam, 39, whom police say was "incredibly traumatised", were taken to St George Hospital, but have since been released.
At the July 22 council meeting, Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir extended the council's condolences to the family.
"Tonight we recognise the immense tragedy of the loss of a family from our community and extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," Cr Elmir said in a Mayoral Minute.
"This is a heartbreaking tragedy," he said. "Our thoughts are also with the emergency personnel and the first responders on the scene.
"Georges River is a compassionate community. We stand united and encourage our community to support each other during tough times.
"We would also like to acknowledge that the incident may have caused trauma among the community. Council would like to ensure the availability of support services to our residents during this time. If anyone needs support please this can be found on the council's community support web page."
The councillors observed a minute's silence.
