St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Photos | Let's go fly a kite - old fashion fun in fierce winds at Wanda

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 29 2024 - 7:46pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While many people retreated indoors to escape the fierce, bone-chilling westerly wind on Sunday, there were others out having a ball in Don Lucas Reserve, Wanda.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.