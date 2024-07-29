Photos | Let's go fly a kite - old fashion fun in fierce winds at Wanda

While many people retreated indoors to escape the fierce, bone-chilling westerly wind on Sunday, there were others out having a ball in Don Lucas Reserve, Wanda.
Cronulla's Kite Festival attracted several hundred enthusiasts, with many kids experiencing this form of old fashion fun for the first time.
Official figures from the Bureau of Meteorology showed wind gusts of up to 69km/h during the day at the nearby Kurnell monitoring station.
Kites, costing from $25 to $45 were on sale at the festival ground, but some participants brought their own.
Lann Dawes, of Cronulla, who was helping his two grandchildren, said, "The kids are having a great time. They are really getting the hang of it".
Gene, nine, needed just two words to sum up the experience - "It's fun".
Yunus and Upen Yip, of Hurstville, who were introducing their son Noah, who is nearly four, to kite flying, said it was good to get outdoors and enjoy the day.
Festival operator Daksh said business was good, and the strong winds hadn't proved a problem.
The festival included amusement rides, jumping castles, face painting and food trucks.
