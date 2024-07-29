St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Shire's new 10-year tree and bushland strategy 'worthy, but lacks legs'

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 30 2024 - 7:40am, first published 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Como West resident Keith Gallagher with one of nine large street trees in Woronora Crescent, which were cut down or lopped by the council in March 2023 due to public safety concerns. Picture by Chris Lane
Como West resident Keith Gallagher with one of nine large street trees in Woronora Crescent, which were cut down or lopped by the council in March 2023 due to public safety concerns. Picture by Chris Lane

Environmental groups have welcomed most of the aims of Sutherland Shire Council's draft Tree and Bushland Strategy for the next decade, but say it lacks the means to achieve them.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.