Shire's new 10-year tree and bushland strategy 'worthy, but lacks legs'

Environmental groups have welcomed most of the aims of Sutherland Shire Council's draft Tree and Bushland Strategy for the next decade, but say it lacks the means to achieve them.
Speakers in the public forum at the last council meeting claimed many of the proposed actions were unfunded, and details on performance measures and how data would be collected and reported were largely lacking.
The draft 2024-2034 strategy will be placed on public exhibition for community feedback.
The document supports state government targets and aims to increase canopy cover in Sutherland Shire urban areas beyond the 2020 benchmark by 2033, and increase it further to 2050 and beyond.
Between 2016 and 2020, the shire's canopy cover decreased by 0.40 per cent, equivalent to 68.1 hectares.
The loss included 53.6 hectares on private land, 22.6 per cent on council land and the remainder 8.1 hectares on state and federal government land.
Scott Dovey, from the Sutherland Shire Environmental Centre, said, "It's a worthy strategy, but it needs some legs under it to get over the line'.
Sally Stockbridge, from the Shire Climate Action Network Group, said it was "a positive step", but there was not enough community engagement nor comparison with what other councils were doing.
Dr Stockbridge also wrote to councillors, saying improvements should include the funding and delivery of a street tree masterplan - an inventory of all public trees, streets, and parks.
"We are asking the council to monitor canopy change (growth and losses), tree removal, planting and establishment rates. For example, the policy of cutting down established trees and replacing with four small trees is not monitored for tree survival and street tree planting isn't documented.
"It's important that there is a review and consolidation of information about tree and bushland management into a database, and in addition, that it can be used for reporting internally to staff and to the community.
"Georges River, Wollongong City and Bayside Councils have effective mechanisms to report to their communities."
Another speaker, Mark Christie said it was "not a strategy, but a discussion paper" and should be rewritten.
A council report accompanying the draft strategy said trees and bushland were "an important element of living in Sutherland Shire".
"Trees contribute significantly to the quality of outdoor spaces, providing shade, habitat for wildlife, and enhancing the visual appeal of the landscape.
"Moreover, they play a crucial role in maintaining a healthy urban environment by moderating temperatures, filtering pollutants, mitigating stormwater runoff, and sequestering carbon dioxide."
