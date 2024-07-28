Demand for early childhood in a growing area

It's been one year since St George Montessori Peakhurst opened its doors to families in the community, and the demand for care and education is growing.
The infants centre, which caters for children from birth to three years of age, is a 30-place facility. Educators work within the Montessori philosophy, which emphasises building curiosity and independence.
Executive Service Manager Susan Hamadi says the centre has been well received by families in the area. "It's our third service in the community, and it's been amazing to continue to provide care and education for families," she said. The demand for Montessori education has increased, she said.
"It's been around for a long time and it's getting a lot of the recognition it deserves," she said. "It's child-centred, within a home-like environment, and we refer to activities as 'work'. It's being able to provide children with freedom, within limits."
Head of Operations Dali Milacovic said with the rising cost of living, families were also sending their children to daycare earlier than before. "Families are going back to work sooner, and we have the capacity to meet that, with no huge wait lists," she said. "There is a need for early childhood care in this growing area."
Earlier this month, the NSW Government announced it would help every child in NSW have access to affordable, quality preschool education, with up to 200,000 families across the state to benefit from the largest ever investment in early education fee relief.
A total of $430 million has been allocated to provide fee relief for families of three, four and five-year-olds across NSW. Since the state government introduced up to $500 a year fee relief for three-year-olds, more than 62,000 families, or up to 88 per cent of eligible children, have accessed the initiative.
Early education is vital for a child's development, supporting the improvement of their language, social and emotional skills, and future transition into kindergarten. Research also shows that access to early education for children supports women's economic participation.
