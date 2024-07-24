Enviro treasure: Findings of major eco-health study of Royal National Park

The first comprehensive eco-health study of Royal National Park has revealed the full extent of the environmental treasure Sutherland Shire residents have on their doorstep.
In the last five years, 42 native mammal species have been recorded in Royal National Park and the adjoining Heathcote National Park and Garrawarra State Conservation Area.
Many of these are threatened species, and two have not previously been recorded.
A diverse range of flora, with 488 native species, was identified, while 70 per cent of waterways were found to have "very good" or "good" water quality.
On the downside, six mammal species are suspected to have been lost since European settlement. The number would have been seven had not platypuses been reintroduced in 2023.
Challenges to the eco-health of the parks come from large numbers of red foxes and rusa deer, and invasive weeds.
The NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water published an EcoHealth Scorecard for the oldest national park in Australia and the second oldest in the world, behind Yellowstone in the US.
The department said the scorecard program will be the first scheme in the world to systematically integrate ecological health data and financial data into national park decision making.
Forty permanent monitoring sites were set up with cameras and acoustic monitoring equipment.
During 2022 and 2023, 85,304 camera images were captured, 261,327 audio files were recorded, 2633 bird records and 2395 plant records made and 200 soil samples and 40 water quality samples taken.
"In the last five years, 42 native mammal species have been recorded in RHG (Royal, Heathcote, Garrawarra)," the report said.
"This tally is 82 per cent of, or nine species less than, the likely pre-European (circa 1750 CE) mammal assemblage of 51 species, based on records from RHG and the wider Sydney Basin bioregion.
"Of the nine mammal species not recorded from RHG in the past 5 years, six are expected to have been lost from the area and three may still occur."
The report said, while the loss of up to 18 per cent of the pre-European mammal species assemblage was considered a high rate of local extinction by global standards, compared to many parts of NSW, especially west of the Great Dividing Range, RHG retained a relatively high proportion of its pre-European mammals.
Key results from surveillance of mammal species included the first ever detection in the area of the threatened yellow-bellied sheath-tailed bat and Krefft's glider. The Dusky antechinus was recorded for only the third time.
Native mammals with the highest occupancy and activity levels were the swamp wallaby, antechinus species, eastern pygmy-possum, long-nosed bandicoot and short-beaked echidna.
The study found the waterways were generally in very good to good condition, with only a small proportion in fair condition (10 per cent) or poor to very poor condition (20 per cent).
Poor conditions were recorded at sites in proximity to the urban interface including at Bundeena, Saville and Wilsons Creeks and immediately upstream of the weir on the Hacking River near Audley visitor area.
Of the feral animals recorded, the red fox was most common, and was detected at detected at 85 per cent of sites, with high activity levels.
Rusa deer were detected at 44 per cent of monitoring sites, with very high levels of activity.
NPWS shot 462 rusa deer in the area in the last two years.
The feral cat was not detected, but is thought likely to be present in low densities.
Feral pigs and feral goats were also not detected.
NSW Environment Minister Penny Sharpe said, "We can't protect what we don't know about, and this world-leading initiative puts science and data at the forefront of how we manage our iconic national parks".
"The Minns Labor Government will be expanding these scorecards to almost third of our state's national parks so we can have the clearest ecological picture of our parks," she said.
"By measuring and reporting changes in the health of our parks, this program is already shaping decisions about fire management, feral animal control and weed control."
"It's a big investment in science, designed to ensure our national parks are among the best managed parks in the world."
