Man, 21, arrested after bottles allegedly thrown in Westfield Miranda bathroom

Updated July 24 2024 - 6:38pm, first published 6:16pm
Police vehicles outside Westfield Miranda on Wednesday afternoon.
Police arrested a 21-year-old man after bottles were allegedly thrown inside a bathroom at Westfield Miranda this afternoon.

