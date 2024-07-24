Man, 21, arrested after bottles allegedly thrown in Westfield Miranda bathroom

Police arrested a 21-year-old man after bottles were allegedly thrown inside a bathroom at Westfield Miranda this afternoon.
A police statement said, "Just after 2pm on Wednesday, emergency services were called to a shopping centre on Kingsway at Miranda, to check on the bona fides of a male seen throwing bottles inside a bathroom on level 1".
"Officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command attended and located several bottles which were seized for further forensic analysis," the statement said.
"There is no ongoing threat and the shopping centre was not evacuated.
"Police have established a number of crime scenes and a short time later, police arrested a 21-year-old man nearby.
"He has been taken to Sutherland Police Station where he is assisting police with inquiries.
"Investigations continue.
"Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
