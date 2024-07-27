St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
70-year-old sandstone sewer tunnel managed carefully on Cronulla's Vue site

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
July 27 2024 - 4:00pm
A pile shoring wall has been built on the eastern side of the tunnel where deeper excavation is required. Picture supplied
A pile shoring wall has been built on the eastern side of the tunnel where deeper excavation is required. Picture supplied

A tunnel, which was excavated through sandstone by hand for the Cronulla sewage system more than 70 years ago, has been protected during work on the Sammut Group's new Vue development.

