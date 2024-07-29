Australia Select win IberCup

Oyster Bays Ashton Mitchell and his Male U11 Australia Select squad has won the Silver playoff IberCup in Portugal.
IberCup is one of the largest and most International Youth Football Tournaments in the world, where multiple teams play against the best Football Academy Clubs in different locations around the world, with 43 countries represented and over 7000 players.
Select Australia lost one of their pool games finishing third on goals scored and had to fight undefeated through the playoff games to finally make the Silver Grand Final match.
Team Australia ended up beating a Canadian team in the quarters, a Brazilian team in the semi final and a Portuguese squad- Lees de Porto Salvo,3-2 in the final to become the Silver champions.
Ashton who scored a goal in the final said they were down by a few goals every game, but fought back each time and never gave up hope.
It's the first time an Australian team has ever won any IberCup division .
