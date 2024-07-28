Souths Women XV's Premier Rugby push

The Southern Districts Women XV, who are in their inaugural Sydney Rugby Union Premier Season are showing they deserve to be there - having won seven out of their 12 games played. They were sitting fourth on the competition ladder before Saturday's home game against Easts.
It was a tough hit out for the Souths women who went toe to toe with the visitors but eventually fell just short going down 15-14 with a three point penalty goal costing the home side a win.
There are only two games left for the Women Premier competition and they face Warringah in a next up-must win game - Warringah sit just one spot above the Rebels on the ladder.
The formation of this new team not only creates an opportunity for players transitioning from the 7s rugby format to 15s, but also creates a visible pathway for junior girls in the district, uniting women's rugby.
In NSW, female club rugby participation has grown from 5% of total club players to close to 13% in three years, with girls and women now making up 35% of participants at Rugby 7s tournaments.
The Rebels are led by Women's Head Coach Junior Ta'ale, who is a NSW Rugby Development Officer and last year worked with the Sydney Uni women grand finalists and the women's XV and X rugby program was brought to life in 2024.
Ta'ale has assembled a formidable group of almost 40 players, who have been working hard as their inaugural season progresses.
The women's game was helped by some grants and great support from their volunteers which allowed Southern Districts to renovate their old gym into a women's change room and a grant from Miranda MP Elani Petinos allowed them to purchase new training equipment.
The new team started strongly in April winning their first game against the Hunter Wildfires 7-3 , followed by wins against Warringah, the Two Blues and West Harbour. The ladies suffered their first loss in round five against Manly but bounced back with a big win over Gordon in Round 7.
Last week the Souths Women were beaten badly by Sydney Uni and hoped to bounce back against a formable Easts team who have eight Rugby contracted players and Wallaroos - Souths have one in Caitlyn Halse.
The competition has ramped up with the return of these rep players South's Libby Holloway said they are a close club with a supportive men's team.
"We have great coaches and are a new club that is growing our culture. Most players are new to the 15s format and we are a young team with some rookies learning the game."
