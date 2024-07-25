PM's tribute to "humble and selfless leader" as Burney announces retirement

Prime Anthony Albanese has described Barton MP Linda Burney as a "humble and selfless leader" as she announced that she would retire at the next Federal election.
NSW Premier Chris Minns said she was a giant of the Labor movement and a tireless advocate for Indigenous Australians.
Ms Burney announced today that she would not recontest the seat of Barton at the next federal election.
"After 21 years in politics, eight years in the Federal Parliament and 13 years in the NSW Parliament it's time for me to pass the baton onto the next generation," she said, announcing her retirement.
"Kindness, grace, resilience, integrity are the values that have driven me over the years.
"I was the first Indigenous person elected to the NSW Parliament.
"The first Indigenous woman elected to the House of Representatives.
"And the first Indigenous woman to be appointed a Cabinet Minister.
"But I know that I won't be the last. To me that's progress. Thank you to my community of Barton, I will continue to be your MP until the next election."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "Everyone who meets Linda Burney shares in the joy of her company and the light of that wonderful smile," he said.
"The discrimination, hardship and loss she had to overcome in her life is more than most of us can comprehend. Linda was born into an Australia where she was treated as a second-class citizen. And indeed was not recognised.
"Yet her life is a record of profound firsts."
NSW Premier Chris Minns described Ms Burney as a giant of the Labor movement.
"I've just learnt of Linda's retirement from politics and could not be more proud of her," Mr Minns said.
Her public service has spanned across two parliaments, and she has been a tireless advocate for Indigenous Australians.
"And I'm so proud to have worked closely with her over the years, with our electorates overlapping. She's a giant of the Labour movement and a great mate. Congratulations on your time Linda."
Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australian, Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price also paid tribute to Ms Burney.
"While we have often differed in our views of how to best end indigenous disadvantage, Minister Burney's career has been driven by a burning desire to improve the lives of indigenous Australians," Senator Price said.
" When the day comes that Indigenous Australians have the same life expectations as every other Australian, it will be in part due to Minister Burney's dedication in an area of politics filled with difficult and harrowing realities.
"An immense personal sacrifice is demanded from anyone who volunteers for a life of service through elected office, but particularly so for Minister Burney who has experienced significant personal tragedy and loss. For her commitment and sacrifice she has given as an elected representative, I offer my sincere commendation and wish her the best in her future endeavours."
Ms Burney has represented the Sydney seat of Barton since 2016, when she became the first Indigenous woman elected to the House of Representatives, and later the first Indigenous woman to serve as Indigenous Australians minister.
Ms Burney was also the first Aboriginal person to be elected to the NSW parliament, where she served for more than a decade.
As minister, Ms Burney oversaw the unsuccessful referendum to establish an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
She described its defeat as "a day of sadness" but "not the end of reconciliation".
"This result is not what we hoped for. The Australian people have had their say and a clear majority have voted against the proposed change to the Constitution," Ms Burney said.
"We will carry on and we will move forward and we will thrive."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.