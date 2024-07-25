People services go: Commonwealth Bank branch in Caringbah to close after 73 years

The Commonwealth Bank branch at Caringbah will close on Friday August 23 after 73 years.
The move will further reduce face-to-face banking services in Sutherland Shire and impact other businesses in the ailing shopping strip.
The ATMs will also be removed. Some transactions will be possible at the nearby post office.
The bank branch opened in 1951 in what would become in the 1960s the shire's premier retail precinct. Department store McDowells opened opposite on Kingsway in 1961.
In a brief statement, the CBA's Sydney South Area manager Kavita Shukla said, "Our Miranda and Cronulla branches are popular banking centres for local communities. These are larger branches, with more staff at each location, including home lending specialists, business bankers, and access to convenient self-service technology."
Caringbah branch staff will be relocated to nearby branches, the bank says.
The CBA closed its Gymea branch in 2019 and Sutherland branch in 2022.
Remaining shire branches are at Miranda, Cronulla, Sylvania and Menai.
Staff at the Miranda branch, in the Westfield centre, are often overwhelmed by the number of customers seeking face to face service.
The closure is a further blow to the Caringbah shopping strip.
The building next to the bank is up for sale. The empty shopfront was occupied up until about a year ago by the quaint Something for Everyone store.
There are several more empty shops along the strip.
The introduction of a 24-hour clearway for most of the eastern side of Kingsway in 2018 proved disastrous for businesses.
While offset parking was provided, it could never make up for the loss of 14 spaces on Kingsway.
The change enabled a faster traffic flow through the area, with the duplication of the right-turn lane into President Avenue and the provision of an extra through lane.
Transport officials rejected calls by business owners for just an evening clearway.
