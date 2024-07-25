St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

People services go: Commonwealth Bank branch in Caringbah to close after 73 years

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 25 2024 - 4:42pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Commonwealth Bank branch at Caringbah will close on Friday August 23. Picture by Murray Trembath
The Commonwealth Bank branch at Caringbah will close on Friday August 23. Picture by Murray Trembath

The Commonwealth Bank branch at Caringbah will close on Friday August 23 after 73 years.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.