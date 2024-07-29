Artist, 94, wows residents with her paintbrush mastery

It all started when Mrs Peachey saw an advertisement for art classes at Gymea. Armed with paintbrushes and an easel, she caught the train from her Woolooware home to learn the craft. She developed an individual style, working with oil paints and composing scenes that often drew on memories of gardens, landscapes and animals, and now has a collection of artworks. Mrs Peachey says she loves the peace and solitude of painting.

