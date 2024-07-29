Artist, 94, wows residents with her paintbrush mastery

Sutherland Shire's Nancye Peachey certainly has a knack and an eye for detail.
But this isn't a lifelong skill, or a talent you could say she was born with. The 94-year-old resident of Moran Sylvania didn't start painting until she was 56 years of age.
It all started when Mrs Peachey saw an advertisement for art classes at Gymea. Armed with paintbrushes and an easel, she caught the train from her Woolooware home to learn the craft. She developed an individual style, working with oil paints and composing scenes that often drew on memories of gardens, landscapes and animals, and now has a collection of artworks. Mrs Peachey says she loves the peace and solitude of painting.
The artist previously exhibited in Sutherland Shire art shows and competition, and has sold some of her work. A standout moment she said, was receiving a 'highly commended' award at the Garden Gates.
Her artworks are being exhibited at Moran Gallery, Sylvania. Initially reluctant to show her creations to the public, Mrs Peachey has welcomed the chance to share her inspiration with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The Moran Gallery in collaboration with Hazelhurst Arts Centre and Moran Arts Foundation presents a series of exhibitions that aim to enrich the day to day life of Moran Aged Care residents, their families and the community. The gallery showcases Australia's emerging and established artists allowing residents and visitors to experience first-hand the range of diversity of Australian art.
The Moran Aged Care, lifestyle and leisure programs encourage residents to explore their creativity through workshops conducted by the artists on display. The Moran Health Care Group is also a major supporter of Hazelhurst Arts Centre as a principal partner, supporting active arts programs for the community.
Moran Sylvania General Manager Lorraine Kelly said staff and residents had been eagerly awaiting the opening of the exhibition. "[It marks] the revitalisation of the gallery program in collaboration with Hazelhurst Arts Centre," she said. "The knowledge that the exhibition features the work of one of their own community members adds an extra layer of significance for our residents and staff."
The free exhibition is open until August 21 from 10am-4pm, 29 Sylvania Road, Sylvania, RAT for COVID-19 and a face mask is required for entry.
