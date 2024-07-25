Further charges laid into alleged sexual assault by Arncliffe doctor

Further charges have been laid following an investigation into the alleged sexual assault by doctor at Arncliffe.
A doctor has been charged with a further two alleged sex related assaults of a patient in June 2024.
Police will allege a 31-year-old woman was indecently assaulted during a consultation on Tuesday 4 June 2024 at a medical centre in Arncliffe.
On Thursday (25 July 2024) a 44-year-old man was charged with sexual intercourse without consent and sexually touch another person without consent.
He was granted conditional bail on Friday (12 July 2024) and will front Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday 10 September 2024.
Inquiries continue.
