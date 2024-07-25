New operator to take over Hazelhurst Cafe as couple take 'well earned break'

Change is coming to the Hazelhurst Cafe, with arrangements for a new operator being finalised.
Lisa and James Watson, who have operated the cafe for the last 10 years, are taking "a well earned break".
Sutherland Shire Council called tenders and is working with an "experienced local hospitality operator" to take over.
The cafe has closed, and is being cleared out before a new fit out takes place.
Ms Watson told the Leader, "Our purpose when we took over the reins at Hazelhurst Cafe 10 years ago was about 'a passion to bring together our community and celebrate the love of good food, Hazelhurst Arts Centre, and each other' ".
"We are really proud of what we have achieved, we've made lifelong friends and have been able to turn up every day and do what we love and we're so grateful for that opportunity," she said."
"We've built on the foundations of the gallery and helped establish the cafe as a vibrant, colourful community hub and destination in its own right.
"We couldn't have done it without the loyalty and hard work of our tight crew, who have been together for a very for a very long time, some even before the cafe.
"As for our plans for the future? After a decade at the helm of Hazelhurst Cafe, we've decided to take a well-earned break. We dream big and are looking forward to starting with a clean canvas. Watch this space.
"Lastly, I'd like to thank the community for all the love and support they've shown us."
A council spokesman said a prospective new operator had been selected following a competitive tender process.
"Council is currently finalising contractual arrangements with an experienced local hospitality operator, with the new operator to take carriage of the cafe site from Thursday 1 August," he said.
"Patrons will be able to enjoy a limited range of food and drink options while the new operator refits the cafe site before full service resumes.
"Council wishes to thank the outgoing cafe operators for their work in enhancing the gallery-going experience enjoyed by thousands of Hazelhurst Arts Centre visitors over the years, with an exciting new dining experience awaiting patrons once the new operators have settled in to this much loved space."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.