Councillor returns to campaign trail after serious car accident

Georges River Councillor Peter Mahoney has resumed his Council duties and returned to the election campaign trail after being involved in a serious car accident in early June.
Georges River Residents' and Ratepayers' Councillor for Peakhurst Ward, Councillor Mahoney was involved in a serious car accident in early June while returning to Sydney from the south coast.
He sustained significant injuries and was airlifted to St George Hospital, where he underwent surgery and spent over a week in intensive care.
Currently, under the care of Waratah Hospital, Councillor Mahoney is dedicated to his rehabilitation and is showing daily improvement.
Despite these challenges, Councillor Mahoney is excited to be standing for re-election.
"I am proud of what I have been able to achieve, with the support of my team, for the
community and the environment on Georges River Council," Cr Mahoney said.
"I hope to be re-elected in September so I can continue delivering positive change for our community. This is motivating me to work hard during my rehabilitation so that I can strive toward a full recovery and be back in full swing representing Peakhurst Ward."
Last weekend, Councillor Mahoney was actively engaging with residents at Lugarno
Shops, showcasing his commitment to the community.
Cr Mahoney has attended council committee meetings in July and the July 22 council meeting where he submitted a Notice of Motion calling on the council to conduct a publicity campaign tp heighten awareness about the severe safety risks involved with the use of batteries and battery chargers, and with the information provided to include safe methods of disposal of these items.
This was unanimously supported by the council.
