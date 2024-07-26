An early feel of spring, but don't be fooled

If you thought it might be time to whack the heater back into storage and vacuum seal the blankets, hold your horses.
A taste of spring momentarily sprung early this week. Thursday in Sydney was a surprisingly warmer than usual day, with temperatures almost tipping 23 degrees.
The weather is indeed feeling quite spring-like, Weatherzone says. Northerly winds created a very mild winter's day on July 25, with temperatures 4-7 degrees above the July average across NSW. As of 1pm, Sydney had reached 22.5 degrees, six degrees above the July average, and its warmest day in two months.
Leader photographer John Veage captured the warm orange hues spread across the sky at North Cronulla, with early risers stopping for a phone snap of nature putting on a show.
Fire agencies across the state made use of the mild weather and modest winds, with hazard reduction burns being carried out.
Early indications also suggest that the thunderstorm season this year could be more active than normal in the east.
But expect a turn back into a more realistic season this weekend. Conditions will stay mild until Saturday, before a more substantial cold front crosses on Sunday, reminding us all that it is still wintertime.
Temperatures are expected to reach 21 degrees on Saturday, but are predicted to drop to a top of 16 on Sunday, and much the same into early next week.
