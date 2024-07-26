St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Wharves open this year: Ferry operator sought for Kurnell-La Perouse service

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 26 2024 - 2:11pm, first published 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Construction of the ferry wharf at Kurnell, with whale sculpture in foreground. Picture Chris Lane
Construction of the ferry wharf at Kurnell, with whale sculpture in foreground. Picture Chris Lane

A ferry operator is being sought to run a service between Kurnell and La Perouse.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.