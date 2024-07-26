Wharves open this year: Ferry operator sought for Kurnell-La Perouse service

A ferry operator is being sought to run a service between Kurnell and La Perouse.
New wharves, costing $78 million, are due to open by the end of the year.
Transport for NSW announced Expressions of Interest for a ferry service were called on July 25 and will close on September 6.
The process will consist of two stages.
The first stage will require respondents to demonstrate their organisational capability, demonstrated ability to deliver the service and compliance with the Conditions of Approval.
In the second stage, shortlisted respondents will put forward their detailed proposals.
A statement from the transport authority said,"The multi-user wharves will be opened in late 2024 before a ferry operator is confirmed".
"The Kamay Ferry Wharves form part of the National Parks and Wildlife Service's Kamay Botany Bay National Park Kurnell Master Plan, which aims to improve visitor experience and access to the National Park," the statement said.
A parliamentary committee was told in November 2023 that, despite the wharves project being well advanced, there were no plans for a regular service on completion.
The previous government had fuelled the expectation that reconstruction of the wharves would lead to the restoration of the service across Botany Bay that ended in 1974 after storm damage.
However, the parliamentary inquiry was told this was only a "long term" possibility.
Coordinator General, Transport for NSW, Howard Collins told the parliamentary hearing the present government had asked Transport for NSW to "look at the opportunity of providing a future ferry service".
"That doesn't mean to say that that will be in place on day one of the wharves opening next year," he said.
"It could be an Aboriginal immersion ferry service. I know my good friends in Tribal Warrior have done it on the Sydney Harbour.
"It could be... as we do on the Gunnamatta service - provide sunset cruises and morning teas. It could be something similar to that nature. It's a pretty beautiful spot, which obviously the national parks are very keen to improve upon."
Mr Collins said, "I think in past times there was a view that initially these two wharves wouldn't provide a public ferry service. I understand this Government has asked us to explore the possibility of a long-term strategy which could provide some form of public ferry service.
"As you know, the Fisher family up until 1974 provided a public transport ferry service between the two wharves.
"Obviously the wharf provides excellent boating facilities for people to use the wharf for other purposes.
"I think by the number of fishermen I spoke to when I was [at the La Perouse site] on Friday, they are excited about the fact that the wharves will provide excellent fishing opportunities for people to use the wharf."
