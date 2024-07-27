Weekly Wrap: Banking closure coming for Caringbah

Hello readers,
Following from the news in early July that Australia Post plans to close its outlet in Rockdale (which the community is already fighting), a banking service is now in the firing line at Caringbah. The Commonwealth Bank branch at Caringbah will close on Friday, August 23 after 73 years.
In happier news, Woronora RSL Club has been given a two months' lease extension, which officials say will help enormously as its fight to keep the doors open. RSL Custodian originally issued a notice for the club to vacate the premises by August 31.
The big political news of this week was the announcement by Barton MP Linda Burney that she will retire at the next Federal election. NSW Premier Chris Minns described Burney as a "giant of the Labor movement and a tireless advocate for Indigenous Australians".
Finally, if you want to relive last Sunday's Sutherland 2 Surf event (from the comfort of home!), check out John Veage's great photo gallery.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Damien Madigan, Editor
