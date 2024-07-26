Bayside switches on extra CCTV's to crackdown on car hoons

New anti-hoon Smart CCTV cameras are about to be switched on along Riverside Drive in Sandringham and Sans Souci to tackle car hoons.
The 25 cameras across eight poles have been installed along Riverside Drive from Clareville Avenue to Brantwood Street and are expected to be switched on by the end of the month.
The cameras will act as a deterrent for illegal and antisocial behaviour, while also assisting parking enforcement of the 'No Stopping' areas along Riverside Drive.
The cameras will also provide a level of improved community safety in Scott Park.
The Licence Plate Recognition cameras will act as a deterrent for illegal and antisocial behaviour, while also undertaking parking enforcement of the 'No Stopping' (9pm - 5am, Monday - Sunday) parking restrictions along Riverside Drive.
The NSW Police and the St George Local Area Command will be able to access live feeds from the cameras with recorded footage providing evidence for prosecution.
The council has undertaken community engagement with properties in the vicinity of the proposed expansion.
The response indicated overwhelming community support for the expansion to proceed.
After consulting the community, Council made some changes to the layout and design address visual clutter and minimise privacy intrusions.
"The implementation of these cameras is part of Council's ongoing crack down on hooning and anti-social behaviour," Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski said.
"The community has had enough, and Council's position has always been that this disruptive and law-breaking behaviour is totally unacceptable."
