42 groups share $106,000 in Bayside Community Grants

Bayside Council's community groups were acknowledged at the 2024 Community Grant Presentation Evening in the Rockdale Town Hall on Wednesday, July 24.
Grant recipients had the opportunity to discuss their projects with Councillors and meet like-minded community members while enjoying some light refreshments.
Council has distributed $106,522 in grants from the last two rounds to a total of 42 local groups who were invited to the presentation evening.
These grants have helped local community organisations and clubs to establish, extend or improve programs or services to the community.
Some of the projects to receive funds in this round include a program to support children impacted by domestic and family violence, a food share program supporting those in need, an art program for refugee women in Bayside, and a community garden program aimed at children.
Applications were assessed by the Independent Assessment Panel in accordance with the eligibility and selection criteria detailed in Council's Community Grants and Donations Policy and the Community Grants Guidelines.
Bayside Council's Community Grants Program is designed to support local, not-for-profit, community organisations, groups, and clubs that provide programs or services to the Bayside community.
"Our Community Grants Program helps provide support for the incredible work community organisations do for our community. I congratulate all the recipients and look forward to seeing these programs and projects developed," Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski said.
