Deadline extended to apply for $153,000 worth of Georges River grants

Local businesses, residents, and community organisations now have more time to apply for a share of $153,000 worth of funding in the Georges River Council Community Grants and Micro Grants 2024-2025 Round 1.
Applications are now extended to Friday, September 20.
There are three information sessions to assist with the application process in September.
Community Grants enable organisations to deliver projects that meet identified community needs in the Georges River area and encourage community participation and inclusion.
Community Grants 2024-2025 Round 1 has two categories, Small Projects for grants up to $10,000, and Major Projects, with grants of up to $25,000 available for each successful applicant. New to this grant round is a 'Better Together' campaign sub-category within Small Projects, which will fund community organisations to deliver anti-racism projects.
Micro Grants 2024-2025 Round 1 will fund residents, groups, organisations and businesses to support community well-being, innovation and social change through grassroots initiatives. Micro Grants of up to $1,000 are available.
Applicants are encouraged to attend an information session of their choice to learn more about eligibility and application requirements. The Grants Help Hub includes all upcoming initiatives to register for, as well as useful training and resources for preparing your grant application.
For more information and to book sessions, visit Council's Grants Help Hub page.
